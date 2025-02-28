The Hunger Games comes to the stage for the first time this October

The Hunger Games is about to head from books and movies to the stage as The Hunger Games: On Stage looks set to premiere later this year in London.

We've seen plenty of successful films go to the stage, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comes to mind as it also originally came from a popular book series. Unlike that show, though, The Hunger Games: On Stage looks to adapt the first book by Suzanne Collins.

It'll debut in the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, a new theatre built for the show. Tickets will be available from the 25th of March for pre-sale, and you can sign up for priority access via the show's website. It appears for now the shows will remain in London, and the premiere of the first show is the 20th of October.

