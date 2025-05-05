The Hundred line: Last Defense Academy is a critical success, but its studio remains in debt

HQ

Being good is not enough. It's a painful truth, especially when you've given 100% to achieve your goals. Sometimes it takes that "something more" (call it luck, call it strategy, or whatever you want) to make a product work in sales or, as in this case, a videogame on whose sales dozens of jobs depend.

In this case, we are talking about Too Kyo Games and its precarious situation after the recent release of The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy. A title that has not stopped reaping critical acclaim (we were positive, albeit moderate), but whose sales have not yet lifted it to the threshold of profit, leaving the studio in a situation of debt. Something that the studio's own founder and game director, Kazutaka Kodaka, acknowledged in Bluesky, when a fan asked him about the possibility of bringing The Hundred Line to more platforms.

"As for porting to other models, I've mentioned it many times before, so I didn't think it needed repeating, but just to be clear: there are no plans for it, and the chances are very slim."

Right now, the goal is to avoid closure of the studio, and that means securing enough funding to keep the ship afloat and address the issue of localisation into more languages. The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy is currently only available in Japanese, Chinese and English, but Kodaka wants to translate it into other languages as well.

"If I can pay off my debt early and secure enough operating funds for the company, I'd love to get started right away. But right now, we're still on the brink of going under."

In the same thread, gamers were supporting the visionary creator of Rain Code and Danganronpa by sending images from their Steam and eShop accounts after purchasing copies of the game. Let's hope that between the criticism and the team's track record, Too Kyo Games will be saved.