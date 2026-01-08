The Hundred Line "allows limitless" DLC possibilities, Switch 2 version on the cards

HQ

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy by Too Kyo Games was a bolder take on the Danganronpa formula by Kazutaka Kodaka, introducing fresh elements, and its narrative was so inventive that fans claimed it should've collected more Game of the Year awards in that department at the tail-end of 2025. Now, a new interview with the Japanese creator reveals plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade and even potential extra story content.

"We'd like to consider that as well", Kodaka answered RPG Site when asked about a Switch 2 Edition, given the difference in performance when you compare the current Switch and PC versions. However, speaking of platforms, Kodaka-san is "not considering anything at the moment" regarding PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Talking about content specifically, the game and narrative designer understands that the title's unique layout lends itself to countless branches and expansions, including downloadable stories:

"Routes expanding lore or adding characters, and even collaborations with other writers. Hundred Line's structure allows limitless possibilities."

In fact, Kazutaka Kodaka is a partner in crime with Kotaro Uchikoshi at Too Kyo (Zero Escape, AI: The Somnium Files), who actually wrote scenarios for The Hundred Line and could very well author one of those hypothetical bonus stories. From the same interview, Kodaka-san said of Uchikoshi-san:

"I was reminded once again that he really writes interesting scenarios. I had never experienced having him bring to life characters that I created, so it left a strong impression on me. I'd love to read another "Uchikoshi-style" Hundred Line scenario in the DLC."

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy is currently available with a 30% discount on both the Nintendo eShop and Steam. Over the Christmas holidays, Kodaka-san thanked fans for the warm support and reminded everybody that "Hundred Line might truly become the last grand, 200-hour game story in human history written entirely without AI".