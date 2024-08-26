The Hulk Hogan movie with Chris Hemsworth has been cancelled

HQ

If you ask someone a little older to name the first wrestler that comes to mind, chances are that the answer will be Hulk Hogan. The old wrestling icon was instrumental in making the WWF (as WWE was then called) a worldwide phenomenon in the 80s and even today he remains relevant, despite not having wrestled for over ten years.

As we previously reported, a movie of him is in the works, with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) playing the legend in his heyday. But now it has been announced that the movie has been canceled. The film's director, Todd Phillips, himself confirms this to ComicBook.com, saying:

"I love what we were trying to do, but that's not going to come together for me."

We are not given a reason, but one can strongly suspect that Hogan's recent rampage, in which he has mocked and questioned the origins and race of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and said that he would like to give her a wrestling beating ("Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala... Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?") contributed to Phillips losing interest in the project.

Todd Phillips will release Joker: Folie à Deux in less than two months, but what he will do instead of the Hogan movie remains to be seen.