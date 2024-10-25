LIVE
      The Hulk and Thanos deck out these new mobile controllers

      GameSir's G8 mobile controllers work with PC, Switch, mobile phones and tablets.

      We all tend to Hulk out a little bit when we're gaming. Dying for the 30th time to the same boss? Getting spawn-camped in the corner of a map? Those things are bound to bring out the rage-fuelled monster in all of us, and to compliment that, Marvel and GameSir have created some new mobile controllers.

      While these Bluetooth controllers certainly work on iOS and Android, they're also available to use on PC and Switch, so if you're not really a mobile gamer they may still be of interest. The controllers feature two designs, based on The Hulk and Thanos. The Hulk controller is naturally green with hints of purple, while the Thanos controller is gold with a bit more purple. A shame neither went for a proper purple theme, but hey ho.

      The controllers come equipped with Hall Effect sticks, which means you shouldn't be dealing with drift, as well as grips similar to traditional console controllers. Check out more information here.

