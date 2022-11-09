The huge Halo Infinite: Winter Update has launched

HQ

Let's be honest. Halo infinite started in a brilliant way with a great campaign and fun multiplayer. Sure, it was a bit bareboned, but it was going to be fleshed out. Or so we thought. Nothing happened, then nothing, all while the fans started to get really frustrated.

But starting today, it seems like things might move in the right direction. Halo Infinite has now gotten its major Winter Update which adds a ton of new content - including online co-op. All this is presented in detail over at Halo Waypoint and includes things like:

• Campaign Network Co-Op for up to four players

• Mission Replay for Campaign missions and side objectives.

• 24 new Achievements for Campaign and 100% completion unlocks

• The Forge (Beta) with visual scripting, bots, increased budgets, and more

• A free 30-tier Battle Pass with Halo: Reach-themed customization items

• Match XP (Beta) and Weekly Challenge deck improvements

• Two new Arena multiplayer maps created in Forge:

- Argyle

- Detachment

• New multiplayer mode: Covert One-Flag

• A new Search Region Option for players to better control match latency

• The Competitive Skill Rank (CSR) algorithm has been improved

• Balance changes affecting the Battle Rifle, Plasma Pistol, and more

• Dozens of bug fixes, including a fix for the Headmaster achievement

The 343 Community Writer also shared an excuse to all fans and explains that we will get even more content later 2022:

"For now, the last thing we want to say is thank you for your support over the past year. We know it certainly hasn't been the smoothest or quickest ride, but with the Winter Update we have an opportunity to show our thanks for the community's dedication and feedback which serves as the north star guiding us to evolve the player experience of Halo Infinite.

The Winter Update marks a major step forward for our game and studio, but this is just the first step of that evolution. The team is actively working on key player experience priorities across the game to address areas of feedback, and we are targeting another game update before the end of this year."

Check out the Halo Infinite: Winter Update launch trailer below. Now seems like a really good time to jump back into Halo, doesn't it?