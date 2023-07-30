The HP Omen Slim 16 brings us a more streamlined gaming laptop

HQ

In our newest Quick Look we got a chance to talk about the HP Omen Slim 16, a streamlined gaming laptop with some beefy specs if you choose to go with them.

An Intel i9 CPU, an RTX 4080, and up to 32GB of RAM will definitely be enough to deal with most of the games you're going to want to run on this 16-inch screen, and even with all that power the laptop remains fairly slim.

With 29% more effective airflow as well, you won't be burning your knees when you lose this laptop. Check out some more information on the laptop in our Quick Look below if you're looking to step up your portable PC game.