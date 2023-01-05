The HP Dragonfly Pro laptop gives you a dedicated subscription service button

HQ

The HP Dragonfly Pro comes with a dedicated button for "24/7 live concierge support and services for effortless productivity" along with an 8MP camera and being based on a flexible AMD platform that ensures long battery life.

Despite the Pro name, it's aimed at consumers who also need it for work and not just fun, while the old Elite Dragonfly series for pro users is now just called Dragonfly.

The series as a whole is aimed at freelancers, and is a portable work laptop. It comes with four extra hotkeys, one for settings, one for the camera, one that can be customised, and the last is for a concierge service function and is fixed for that. We can't figure out what it does or costs exactly, other than it being subscription based and most likely not cheap.

While we applaud the 90% reused materials for the chassis, and certified use of other materials, subscription based services are never a good thing for the consumer, especially not when it has a dedicated hotkey for just that.