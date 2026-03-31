The Housemaid's Secret premieres on the same day as Avengers: Secret Wars

The Housemaid was a huge success, and since it's based on a book that has two sequels with a third on the way, it was only natural for Lionsgate to announce early on that more films were coming. The next one is called The Housemaid's Secret - just like the book it's based on - and Sydney Sweeney is back in the lead role.

As we recently reported, Kirsten Dunst is taking over as her counterpart, and now we know when we'll get to see them clash on the big screen. The film series' official Instagram account has announced that the premiere is set for December 17, 2027, which means Lionsgate has immense confidence in the film.

That's because it's the same day as Avengers: Secret Wars. We suspect that film will be marketed so aggressively that it will almost drown out everything else, and we'll simply have to wait and see how The Housemaid's Secret manages to attract moviegoers amid that competition.