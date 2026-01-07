The Housemaid sequel ordered by Lionsgate following impressive box office run

HQ

Lionsgate has found itself a winner in The Housemaid. The film has debuted in cinemas around the world and proved to be quite the hit, securing over $130 million in ticket sales in just over two weeks, a feat that has seen the production company pull the trigger and decide to expand the franchise.

As per Variety, a sequel to The Housemaid has been ordered, with the film set to see both director Paul Feig and stars Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone returning at the least. It's noted in the report that there has been great hope that the film would succeed, with work already being months underway on laying out the foundation for the second and even a conclusive third part, should it get the nod for a final flick. This means that production for this sequel should begin as soon as later this year, with a premiere date then being possible for 2027.

The Housemaid has been a big hit for Lionsgate as the $130 million box office haul so far massively eclipses the budget of around $35 million. This follow up is expected to be called The Housemaid's Secret and will adapt the second part in the trilogy of books written by author Freida McFadden.