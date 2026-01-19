The Housemaid is Sydney Sweeney's biggest hit yet

HQ

The horror film The Housemaid is currently a hit at the box office, with people flocking to cinemas to follow Sydney Sweeney as a housemaid in Amanda Seyfried's seemingly peculiar household, and it also appears that Sweeney's character has something fishy going on.

This has resulted in the film grossing $247.3 million at the box office after five weeks, making it the most successful film ever starring Sydney Sweeney. ScreenRant points out that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also featured Sweeney, grossed $377.4 million. However, she only had a minor role in that film.

Sweeney is not the only one setting records with the film, as director Paul Feig also has reason to celebrate. This is now his second highest-grossing movie ever, with only 2011's Bridesmaids ahead of it, which reached $289.6 million. A result that may now be challenged.

It has already been confirmed that there will be a sequel to The Housemaid, so we can expect the series to continue to deliver jump-scares in the future.