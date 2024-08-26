The House of Usher creator "would absolutely love to be a part of" James Gunn's DC universe

HQ

Mike Flanagan has been scaring the daylights out of Netflix subscribers ever since he released The Haunting of Hill House TV series in 2018, which he then followed up with The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and last year's hit The Fall of the House of Usher.

But perhaps HBO Max is where we'll find him in the future. When asked during the Toronto FanExpo if he would like to do something DC-related, he replied:

"I've always been a huge fan of James Gunn as a person and filmmaker, and that is a universe I would absolutely love to be apart of."

James Gunn kicks off his new DC universe in earnest on July 11 next year, when Superman hits theaters, but as a matter of fact, the universe is already stealthily rolling out in December when the animated series Creature Commandos premieres.

What do you think, could Flanagan add something to the DC universe with his own series or movie, and which hero would be a good fit?