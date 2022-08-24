The House of the Dragon premiere smashed the HBO record

HQ

It's seems like people were really starved for dragons and family feuds after Game of Thrones ended in 2019, as the first episode of the prequel House of the Dragon smashed the HBO premiere episode rating record.

No less than ten million people (9.986 million to be more precise) saw the episode on the first day, and George R.R. Martin seemingly have another success story to look forward to. The story follows the Targaryen family, which was heavily decimated by the time of the beginning of Game of Thrones, but it wasn't always like this, something that we'll get to know more about each Sunday (Monday in Europe) in a total of ten episodes.

Thanks Vanity Fair