The House of the Dead Remake launches for Xbox Series S/X this week

HQ

The House of the Dead Remake was released for PC, Playstation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One back in April. If you wanted to play it, but didn't as you felt like "game graphics and performance adjusted to Xbox Series S/X" was missing, then today is your lucky day.

Megapixel Studio and Forever Entertainment have announced that The House of the Dead Remake is coming in an upgraded version to Xbox Series S/X on September 23, and offers a brand new video to show this version off. Exactly how the graphics have been improved is unknown, but you can check it out yourself on Friday.