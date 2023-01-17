The House of the Dead Remake is coming to PS5 this week

HQ

The House of the Dead Remake has pretty much launched on every platform it possibly could at this point, although it will be ticking off PlayStation 5 later this week.

Publisher Forever Entertainment has announced that the rail-shooter will be coming to the platform on January 20, and that anyone who owned the game on PS4 will be eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 edition.

To add to this, new owners can currently pick up The House of the Dead Remake at a 50% discount, and if you're wondering whether you should take advantage of this deal, the new trailer below should help answer that question.