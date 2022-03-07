The House of the Dead: Remake is arriving next month

HQ

As we already knew, the classic arcade rail-shooter The House of the Dead is getting the remake treatment, and the new version is going to land on Nintendo Switch. As for when, it remained as unknown until the past weekend, publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio finally decided to reveal this long-awaited date.

Via a post on the game's official Twitter account, we got to know that The House of the Dead: Remake is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console on April 7. We were also informed that the pre-orders start March 31 and it can be added to your wishlist now.

Here are the main features of this remake version:

• Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a fast-paced rail-shooter.

• True to the original gameplay.

• Well know arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

• Multiple endings.

In case you don't know yet, it's rated as PEGI 18. Check the new trailer below.