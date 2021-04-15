LIVE

The House of the Dead Remake

The House of the Dead: Remake coming to Switch

The game originally launched 25 years ago.

One of the bigger surprises during the Indie World Showcase today was that Forever Entertainment is releasing a remake of one of the best lightgun games ever made - The House of the Dead. It was originally released 25 years ago and has caused the collective Gamereactor network to spend roughly a gazillion coins trying to survive and escape a zombie invasion.

This new version offers:


  • Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a fast-paced rail-shooter

  • True to the original gameplay

  • Well know arcade classic with modern graphics and controls

  • Multiple endings

Check out the trailer for The House of the Dead: Remake and a couple of screenshots below. The release is planned for later this year.

