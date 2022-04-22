Cookies

The House of the Dead Remake

The House of the Dead Remake coming to PC, PS, Stadia and Xbox

It launches for the other platforms next week.

HQ

On the very same day as the release of The House of the Dead Remake for Switch, April 7, we reported that the game had also been age-rated for PlayStation. This is usually a certain sign of things to come - and it turns out this one was no different.

Now the official Twitter account for the series reveals that the game is in fact coming for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One as well. And we won't have to wait very long either as it launches on April 28. No details on what to expect from these other versions was revealed, but a reasonable guess is higher resolution graphics and hopefully better performance.

Unfortunately, we really weren't convinced by the Switch version of the game, and doubt it'll be better for other formats either. But if you really loved the original, lack a Switch and want to experience lightgun action without a lightgun - at least you'll have an opportunity to play The House of the Dead Remake next week.

HQ
The House of the Dead Remake

