The House of the Dead movie has found its director

Sega has found the man for the job to helm and bring to life its movie adaptation of its horror game series House of the Dead. The Japanese gaming titan has tapped the man behind many of the long-running Milla Jovovich-led Resident Evil films, and also the more recent Monster Hunter movie too, which also starred Jovovich, begging the question as to whether we'll see the actress star in this project too.

That's right, Paul W.S. Anderson will be writing and directing the House of the Dead movie, a task he will undertake alongside producer partners Jeremy Bolt, Dimitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Dan Jevons, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Sega's Toru Nakahara.

Anderson hasn't yet provided any information in regard to the film's plot, but speaking to Deadline, he did add: "My approach will be to reflect what this hyper-immersive, kinetic video game is, which is why Zack Snyder took these creatures and made them fast moving. This is a full-on terror ride.

"It's different than what we did with Resident Evil, where there were lots of traps and puzzles and things to be figured out. House of the Dead is at heart a light rail shooter game, so it drags you straight into the middle of the action. I'm going to make a movie that mirrors that approach and plays out in real time, dragging the audience straight into the action.

"It's not going to be kind of lumbered with a whole bunch of back story that might exclude people who know nothing about House of the Dead. Everyone's going to be on the same page. Everyone's going to get sucked straight into the action and learn about the characters and the plot, as they have 90 minutes to basically escape the most extreme haunted house you've ever been in."

Does this make you excited for the House of the Dead film?