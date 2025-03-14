Video games being turned into film or television is very common these days, but the next one to get the live-action treatment might surprise you. In a Steam blog post, developer Novect has announced that its title The House in Fata Morgana is getting a live-action adaptation, which is being produced in the United States.

The visual novel is a popular and well-received game that launched over a decade ago in Japan before getting a western release a few years later. It's set in an old mansion and follows a woman who has inherited the mansion and now must face the various tragedies that have befallen the people who have called the house a home in years past. It's a generational tale that takes players into stories set in the 1600s, the 17000, the 1800s, and the 1900s too, with each of these stories having choices to pick that determine how things unfold.

Speaking about the adaptation, nothing further has been announced or confirmed yet. The developer notes that it is searching for a filmmaking crew, including a director, producer, and/or showrunner to helm the project, meaning it could be a long while until it becomes a reality. You can submit your interest for one of these roles however, although the catch is that they only want individuals with experience and credits to their name at the moment.

