The Hound actor Rory McCann to take over Ray Stevenson's role in Ahsoka

With Ahsoka Season 2 on the way, there will be at least one big change to the call sheet, as after Ray Stevenson's passing in 2023, he won't be around for the role of Baylan Skoll in the Disney+ series.

But, according to a new piece from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has found his replacement in Rory McCann. McCann, arguably best known for his role as The Hound in Game of Thrones, was most recently on our screens in Gladiator II.

There is no news yet on when Ahsoka Season 2 will begin shooting, but it has been confirmed by Disney with Dave Filoni returning as the showrunner.