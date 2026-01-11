The 100 hottest indies of 2026 (Part 2)

HQ

2025 was an incredible year for the indie scene, with games such as Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Blue Prince scooping up loads of prestigious awards and stealing our gamer hearts. Nothing - absolutely nothing - suggests that 2026 will be any worse when it comes to games developed by independent game studios. We have compiled a list of one hundred titles, all of which are scheduled for release this year. Some have a fixed release date, others have an approximate date, while most have not yet announced a release date.

Instead of delivering all the games at once, we have sorted them alphabetically and divided them into four parts with 25 games each. We have worked as broadly as possible to cover as wide a spectrum of genres and styles as possible. So sit back and get your notepad, your Steam wishlist, or just your mental memory library ready, because I promise you will discover something to look forward to.

This is the second part of the article series on this year's hundred hottest indie games, in advance:

Enter the Gungeon 2



Genre: Roguelike, Bullet-hell

Roguelike, Bullet-hell

Developer: Dodge Roll

Dodge Roll

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



This is an ad:

"A sequel with even more firepower and, what's more, in three dimensions this time. It's not as if its predecessor was known for being boring, and everything points to more of the same this time around."

Falling Frontier



Genre: Sci-fi, Strategy

Sci-fi, Strategy

Developer: Stutter Fox Studios

Stutter Fox Studios

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Hooded Horse

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



This is an ad:

"How about some massive battles in space? Sure, Falling Frontier offers that and much more. Stutter Fox Studios calls the game revolutionary, and as fans of the genre, we certainly hope they're right."

Felt That: Boxing



Genre: Sports

Sports

Developer: Sans Strings Studio

Sans Strings Studio

Publisher: TBD

TBD

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"It was love at first sight, and we can't wait to step into the ring and deliver some muppet beatings. However, we are cautiously optimistic about the release of this game, as we haven't seen anything more since it was first shown in June last year."

Final Sentence



Genre: Writing game, Battle royale

Writing game, Battle royale

Developer: Button Mash

Button Mash

Publisher: Polden Publishing

Polden Publishing

Release date: Q1

Q1

Link to website



"There's a relatively good chance you've seen this game in passing. It took the internet by storm in the latter part of last year when the demo was launched and all kinds of YouTubers and streamers tested their dexterity and speed on the keyboard. The premise is simple, if you don't type fast and accurately enough, you're eliminated."

Find Your Words



Genre: Adventure

Adventure

Developer: Capybara Games

Capybara Games

Publisher: Capybara Games

Capybara Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Find Your Words looks like a real joy. And considering that it's two dads who created a game that celebrates their children's journey to finding their own voices, you realise that this could be something really special."

Folk Emerging



Genre: Strategy, 4X

Strategy, 4X

Developer: Curious Dynamics

Curious Dynamics

Publisher: Curious Dynamics

Curious Dynamics

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"A 4X game set in the Stone Age where you lead nomadic families through dangerous wildernesses and pave the way for their development? Yes, that could be something? Check out Folk Emerging if so."

Garbage Country



Genre: Racing, Adventure

Racing, Adventure

Developer: Noio

Noio

Publisher: Noio

Noio

Release date: Q2

Q2

Link to website



"A post-apocalyptic game where you drive around in cars, upgrade them to take you further into the ravaged wilderness, and also battle evil robots in tower defence battles. It's an interesting mix of genres, and it certainly looks intriguing."

Gecko Gods



Genre:



Developer: Inresin

Inresin

Publisher: Super Rare Originals, Gamersky Games

Super Rare Originals, Gamersky Games

Release date: Q1

Q1

Link to website



"Geckos have been the choice of video game protagonists before, but now it's time again. This time in a Zelda-esque puzzle platformer with charming cel-shaded graphics that are also very reminiscent of Zelda."

Good Boy



Genre: Metroidvania, Adventure, Action

Metroidvania, Adventure, Action

Developer: Observer Interactive

Observer Interactive

Publisher: Team17

Team17

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Terra II is the planet, LAIKA Space Rover is the robot, and the mission is to collect and study extraterrestrial creatures. As the title of the game hints at, you have a human friend and hopefully you'll hear that you're a "good lad" from time to time."

Grave Seasons



Genre: RPG, Horror

RPG, Horror

Developer: Perfect Garbage

Perfect Garbage

Publisher: Blumhouse Gaming

Blumhouse Gaming

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Take Stardew Valley and throw it into a blender with a generous dash of horror. The result? Grave Seasons. A really nice pixel RPG that's a bit bloodier than the aforementioned Stardew Valley but shares the farming and relationships."

Half Sword



Genre: Fighting

Fighting

Developer: Half Sword Games

Half Sword Games

Publisher: Game Seer Publishing

Game Seer Publishing

Release date: Q1 (Early Access)

Q1 (Early Access)

Link to website



"Well, it's quite a long way from a regular fighting game. Instead, we have a physics-based and very (lots, really massive amounts) bloody medieval brawler. Looks like a lot of fun."

I Hate This Place



Genre: Horror

Horror

Developer: Rock Square Thunder

Rock Square Thunder

Publisher: Feardemic

Feardemic

Release date: January 29

January 29

Link to website



"Survival horror from an isometric perspective - we've seen that before - but one with a really cool comic book style? No, that's something new. And it looks really good."

ILL



Genre: Horror, Action

Horror, Action

Developer: Team Clout inc.

Team Clout inc.

Publisher: Team Clout inc.

Team Clout inc.

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Probably one of the most well-known games on this list, and for good reason; it looks really good. It also looks disgusting, very, very, very disgusting. The title of the game speaks for itself here..."

InKonbini: One Store. Many Stories



Genre: Simulation, Shop

Simulation, Shop

Developer: Nagai Industries

Nagai Industries

Publisher: Nagai Industries, Beep Japan Inc.

Nagai Industries, Beep Japan Inc.

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Shop simulators are nothing new in the world of video games, but InKonbini takes this concept and puts its own spin on it. Here, it's mixed with a story where the choices you make have a major impact on the plot. Looks very interesting."

Kaidan



Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Fantasy, Horror

Developer: 5th Column Studio

5th Column Studio

Publisher: 5th Column Studio

5th Column Studio

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Kaidan definitely has the wow factor. The trailer released by the team at 5th Column Studio looks incredibly entertaining. Equal parts horror, blood, and epic battles, all set in some kind of dark Japanese fantasy nightmare."

Kingmakers



Genre: Action, Strategy, Simulation

Action, Strategy, Simulation

Developer: Redemption Road

Redemption Road

Publisher: tinyBuild

tinyBuild

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"'What if they had machine guns in the Middle Ages? What would that have been like?' That's what it might have sounded like in the break room at Redemption Road. Swords and horses? No, here we're going with automatic carbines and motocross bikes instead."

Kyora



Genre: Sandbox, Adventure, Multiplayer

Sandbox, Adventure, Multiplayer

Developer: Pugstorm

Pugstorm

Publisher: Chucklefish

Chucklefish

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Did you play Core Keeper? This is Pugstorm's new game, and this time they're expanding their horizons a bit and venturing out of the mines. Kyora is quite reminiscent of Terraria, actually, but there's certainly nothing wrong with that."

Light Odyssey



Genre: Soulslike, Hack n' Slash

Soulslike, Hack n' Slash

Developer: SSUN GAMES

SSUN GAMES

Publisher: GRAVITY

GRAVITY

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"A Soulslike that is as cute as it is devastating and filled with darkness. Light versus darkness plays a major role in this game, as you must slay shadow monsters that literally eat up the light in the world."

Lost and Found Co.



Genre: Puzzle

Puzzle

Developer: Bit Egg Inc.

Bit Egg Inc.

Publisher: Bit Egg Inc., Gamirror Games

Bit Egg Inc., Gamirror Games

Release date: February 11

February 11

Link to website



"Here's a perfect game to serve as a palette cleanser between heavier fare. A "Where's Wally" game where you have to find people's lost belongings and (apparently) also help a dragon regain its lost powers."

Map Map - A Game About Maps



Genre: Puzzle

Puzzle

Developer: Pipapo Games

Pipapo Games

Publisher: Pipapo Games

Pipapo Games

Release date: Q2

Q2

Link to website



"So, what could a game called 'Map Map - A Game About Maps' be about? We at Gamereactor suspect that it has something to do with maps and, more specifically, that you, as a cartographer, will be making your own maps."

Mewgenics



Genre: Roguelike, RPG

Roguelike, RPG

Developer: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel

Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel

Publisher: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel

Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel

Release date: February 10

February 10

Link to website



"Edmund McMillen created both Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac. With that in mind, we are naturally curious about the quality of his new title, Mewgenics."

Mina the Hollower



Genre: Platformer, Adventure

Platformer, Adventure

Developer: Yach Club Games

Yach Club Games

Publisher: Yacht Club Games

Yacht Club Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Mina The Hollower is a bit like the "new Silksong"; will we ever get to see it? It's unclear if and when, but we really hope it lands sometime this year. The homage to the Game Boy Color era looks so wonderfully cosy."

MIO: Memories in Orbit



Genre: Metroidvania, Platformer

Metroidvania, Platformer

Developer: Douze Dixiémes

Douze Dixiémes

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment

Release date: January 20

January 20

Link to website



"MIO: Memories in Orbit could very well be this year's sleeper hit. Aesthetically, it's a ten out of ten, and mechanically and gameplay-wise, it really looks like it's going to be great in every way. Here's hoping for a top-notch game!"

Mixtape



Genre: Adventure

Adventure

Developer: Beethoven and Dinosaur

Beethoven and Dinosaur

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"Mixtape is a game that many of us on the editorial team are genuinely looking forward to. With a soundtrack that is not to be trifled with, an impressive visual style, and a story that we really want to experience, we can hardly wait to sink our teeth into Beethoven and Dinosaur's youth epic."

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth



Genre: Adventure, Point & Click

Adventure, Point & Click

Developer: Hyper Games

Hyper Games

Publisher: Hyper Games, Kakehashi Games

Hyper Games, Kakehashi Games

Release date: Unknown

Unknown

Link to website



"With Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, Hyper Games showed that it's indeed possible to make high-quality games based on Tove Jansson's old cosy stories. Everything points to Winter's Warmth providing a similar and perhaps/hopefully even better experience than its predecessor."

Part one with more hot indies can be found at this link.

Have you found any titles here to add to your personal wish list yet?