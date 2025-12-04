The horror is only just beginning in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Recently, we got to see some early glimpses and images of the long-awaited Ready or Not sequel known as Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and today we can build upon that with the official trailer.

Set to premiere in cinemas in April 2026, this film will actually pick up almost right after the original film meaning Samara Weaving's Grace won't get a chance to rest before being in dire trouble once more. Essentially, if we are being concise, the plot is that her escape and the fight for her life in the first film was actually just the first level of the twisted game being played, and now she has made it to the second level where even more dangers and threats await, something that stretches and impacts her sister played by Kathryn Newton.

The full synopsis explains: "Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all."

Check out the trailer below for what will no doubt be a compelling horror follow-up in April.