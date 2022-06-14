Cookies

      The horror game Ill continues to deliver on its grotesque horror

      Coming from Team Clout, this horror title doesn't skimp on its gore.

      HQ

      Grotesque horror games are undeniably popular these days, and in addition to the upcoming The Callisto Protocol and the remake of Dead Space, we seem to have plenty of similar projects waiting in the wings.

      Probably the brightest shining star behind the aforementioned duo, however, is undoubtedly the game that goes by the name of Ill, and during the recent Future Games Show developer Team Clout showed off another short and spooky trailer from the adventure in question. There's still plenty of focus on deformed bodies and creepy The Thing aesthetics, and if you're not averse to a bit of grim gore, we suggest checking out the trailer below.

      HQ
      Ill

