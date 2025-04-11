The Horror at Highrook card game hits Steam on May 1

HQ

This morning indie developer Nullpointer Games announced that its title The Horror at Highrook launches in a few weeks, on May 1, via Steam. The game is a narrative occult card RPG and the announcement was made official at the Lovecraftian Days event, along with a new trailer. We leave it below so you can see what you think.

This new project invites players to enter Highrook Manor in search of the Ackeron family, a noble family that disappeared without a trace. Rumours suggest pacts with the shadows and dealings with arcane beings. Players must manage a team of investigators of the occult. Characters include: Vitali (The Scholar), Astor (The Mechanist), Atticus (The Thug), and Caligar (The Plague Doctor). Their exploration of the Ackeron mansion will lead to encounters with otherworldly entities due to the cursed grounds.

The Horror of Highrook offers board game-inspired gameplay, touch-based mechanics, and card-based artwork. In addition, a gothic horror narrative unfolds as the mansion reveals its dark secrets.

Some of the features to look out for are its exploration of a nightmarish setting, inspired by a Victorian world akin to H.P. Lovecraft, Edgar Allan Poe, and Bram Stoker. You will be introduced to the dark arts, combining characters, objects and locations to create occult tools, potions, and rituals. You'll manage a team of characters from the elite guilds, with unique skills, and points of view. And to complete the game, uncover the mysteries by completing challenges that will unlock more areas, items, or characters.

You can play a demo on Steam that includes the first chapter of the title - are you ready to lose your sanity?