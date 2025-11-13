The Horizon MMO is real, and it has been officially unveiled with a fresh gameplay trailer

HQ

After being leaked a little earlier than planned, Sony and NCSoft officially unveiled their new Horizon MMO. We had heard rumblings of a massively multiplayer Horizon game for a while, and now it's ready to be shown off to the public.

The game is called Horizon Steel Frontiers, and it'll be coming to PC and mobile. It's based on the concept of taking down massive robotic beasts, and shows exactly how we can go about doing that in the gameplay trailer below.

Unlike previous Horizon games, which had you playing as Aloy, Steel Frontiers brings a customizable player character to the forefront. Honestly, it makes sense, as otherwise we'd have hundreds of Aloys running round a server in the Horizon MMO. It's also now a bit easier to see why Sony has been so rampant in tackling Tencent in court over Light of Motiram, a game that may or may not be stealing a lot of its ideas from the Horizon franchise.