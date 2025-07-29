The Horizon franchise has sold more than 38 million units

HQ

Sony's Horizon franchise has so far sold 38 million units. This data comes from court documents produced as part of the lawsuit against Tencent Games from Sony, which alleges that the former company has ripped off the Horizon IP.

You can read about the lawsuit here, but apart from the two gaming titans going to battle in the courtroom, we've also got some interesting information regarding Horizon's sales. This 38 million units figure means that around 6 million units have been shifted since we last got a big figure from Sony in 2023.

So far, two mainline games have been released in the Horizon franchise. Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West both impressed audiences, and Horizon Zero Dawn saw a remastered version release last year. There was the Lego Horizon spin-off, too, but considering the lack of an audience that game got, we doubt it contributed much to the 38 million figure.