English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

The Horizon franchise has sold more than 38 million units

Sony's lawsuit against Tencent has let us know the latest sales figures of the franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony's Horizon franchise has so far sold 38 million units. This data comes from court documents produced as part of the lawsuit against Tencent Games from Sony, which alleges that the former company has ripped off the Horizon IP.

You can read about the lawsuit here, but apart from the two gaming titans going to battle in the courtroom, we've also got some interesting information regarding Horizon's sales. This 38 million units figure means that around 6 million units have been shifted since we last got a big figure from Sony in 2023.

So far, two mainline games have been released in the Horizon franchise. Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West both impressed audiences, and Horizon Zero Dawn saw a remastered version release last year. There was the Lego Horizon spin-off, too, but considering the lack of an audience that game got, we doubt it contributed much to the 38 million figure.

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden West (PC)Score

Horizon Forbidden West (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

Has the PC version from Nixxes been technically refined and is the game still recommendable? We take a look.

0
Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.



Loading next content