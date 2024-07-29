The Horde and Alliance prepare to wage the mother of all wars in World of Warcraft: The War Within

HQ

With a month to go before we begin exploring the potential denouement of World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga's story in The War Within, Blizzard continues to heat up the fire of the war forges that will take players to the underground region of Khaz Algar. We know that there are many great characters from WoW history returning for this chapter, and that there will be many others as well, yet to be revealed.

And all of them are preparing for the big battle, whether it's for magic or for the steel of weapons. Check out the new cinematic cutscene called "Shadows Beneath" below, and don't miss our full interview about The War Within with its development heads and our impressions from our early playthrough.