The Hoonigans are coming to The Crew Motorfest in its second season

Ubisoft recently had a blowout for information about The Crew franchise. As part of the French company's The Crew Summer Showcase, we have been told more about The Crew 2's sixth year of content, and a little more about the plans for The Crew Motorfest's post-launch additions.

For The Crew 2, Ubisoft revealed that in Year 6 (Season 9 and beyond), the Race Creator feature will debut, allowing players the chance to build their own races for the community. Likewise, the first of the two Season 9 episodes will introduce new American Legends stories and events, and will put players behind the wheel of the Bugatti Chiron Sport 300+ Divine Edition, the Ford Mustang Boss 429 Lime Edition, the Chevrolet Camaro RS Ghost Edition, and the Nissan GT-R Haru Edition. These new stories are also said to have narrative and backstory elements that connect The Crew 2 with The Crew Motorfest.

Talking about the upcoming game, Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest will be bringing the Hoonigans to the game for its second season of post-launch support. As we have previously been informed that Season 1 will revolve around American muscle and iconic vehicles, this means we're just waiting to hear about Season 3 to have a full idea of what Year 1 of The Crew Motorfest will look like - as each season will last approximately four months.

Otherwise, it was added that The Crew Motorfest will have flairs of Riders Republic, as every hour, the racing game will host head-to-head showdowns and a Grand Race, which sees 28 drivers competing in randomly generated tracks over the Hawaiian island.

Lastly, on the topic of both games, Ubisoft noted that the import feature that allows players to bring The Crew 2 cars to The Crew Motorfest will allow users to import any car from The Crew 2 Season 8 or before at launch - and then will see about supporting import for cars from Season 9 and onwards at a later date.