Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Hong Kong Massacre

The Hong Kong Massacre is coming to Switch on December 26

Available usually for $19.99, the title can currently be pre-ordered for 20% off.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Hong Kong Massacre is a fast-paced top-down shooter inspired by classic action movies and developed by Vreski as their debut title. The game was released to Steam and PS4 in 2019, and now it has found another new home.

The Hong Kong Massacre will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 26, publisher Untold Tales announced. The price is set at $19.99, but if you pre-order right now, you can enjoy a 20% off discount (so just $15.99).

We also wrote a review for The Hong Kong Massacre when it arrived on PC/PS4 last year, you can check here if you're interested to know more.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Hong Kong Massacre

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy