The Hong Kong Massacre is coming to Switch on December 26

You're watching Advertisements

The Hong Kong Massacre is a fast-paced top-down shooter inspired by classic action movies and developed by Vreski as their debut title. The game was released to Steam and PS4 in 2019, and now it has found another new home.

The Hong Kong Massacre will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 26, publisher Untold Tales announced. The price is set at $19.99, but if you pre-order right now, you can enjoy a 20% off discount (so just $15.99).

We also wrote a review for The Hong Kong Massacre when it arrived on PC/PS4 last year, you can check here if you're interested to know more.