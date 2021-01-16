Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Pokémon Go

The Hoenn region gets the spotlight next week in Pokémon Go

The popular app is currently celebrating several different Pokémon generations.

Niantic has revealed that the Hoenn region will be receiving the spotlight next week within Pokémon Go. From January 19 to January 24, creatures from Generation 3 will be appearing more frequently in the wild, in eggs and in five-star raids.

During this event, players can get their hands on an exclusive Rayquaza that knows Charged Attack Hurricane by completing all timed research. By evolving Metang during this period, players can also earn themselves a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash.

Following this event, the app will give the Johto region the same treatment between January 26 and January 31. You can see the full details on the upcoming event here.

Pokémon Go

