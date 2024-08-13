The HMD Skyline carries on the legacy of Nokia phones

HQ

To many of us, the Nokia phone seemed to go the way of the dodo, but if you spend a minute or two searching online, you'll find that Nokia phones still exist, they're just under a different brand and name.

The HMD Skyline is one such phone, and at a cost of £499/ 549 Euros, it is a good deal cheaper than most major smart phones out there. It's not the cheapest you'd find on the market, but it does have some strong features to make it worth its cost.

It also comes in a unique pink colour, so for anyone who wants to have everything pink without getting a phone case, this might be up your alley. Check out the full Quick Look for all our impressions below: