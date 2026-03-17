The Hitman series has been cancelled and is regarded as "dead in the water"

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It can be easy to lose track of all of the adaptations that are in the works these days, and to this end, you may have forgotten that an adaptation of Hitman was in the pipeline. Set to arrive in the form of a TV series, the show was to be helmed by Derek Kolstad, who would be serving as a writer and executive producer, however all of this is for naught now as it's reported that the series has been axed.

As reported on by The Direct, Kolstad has commented on the status of the Hitman series and revealed that it is "dead in the water" and will no longer be happening.

"No... It's a little bit of a dagger in the chest. Who knows nowadays, but it's dead in the water. But, man, I love that thing, because I love that game and I love that character. But the problem is, I can write a screenplay, but no one's going to go out and buy the screenplay. You've got to make the movie, you've got to make the show. But nothing's happening with that man, sadly."

So clearly the issue surrounds how the Hitman show simply is not of interest to production companies therefore making funding the project a challenge. Considering the flop that was the recent live-action flick, it's perhaps not a huge surprise. Still, would you have been interested in a new Hitman adaptation?