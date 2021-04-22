The hilarious Just Die Already will release on May 20

You're watching Advertisements

Just Die Already, the latest project from the designers behind Goat Simulator, has been revealed to be launching May 20 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The sandbox game sees you play as a group of angry old people who are out terrorising the streets after being kicked out of their retirement home. It's said to feature many dangerous challenges which you can complete either solo or in online multiplayer for up to four other players. By performing these deadly stunts, you earn retirement tickets and these can be used to buy yourself a spot in a new retirement home. We're hoping that this isn't how things work once we reach our golden years!

The game's Steam description reads: "Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are old and angry and you've just been kicked out of your retirement home. How will you survive in a world that wants you to Just Die Already?"

You can take a look at some gameplay that we captured from the game's demo in the video above.