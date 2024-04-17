The highlight of the Nintendo Indie World is Steamworld Heist II

The cherry on top of today's Nintendo Indie World was probably not what many were expecting, but it deserves a welcome by all, as it is the sequel to one of the best adventure games of the last few years.

Thunderful took advantage of Nintendo's indie showcase to announce Steamworld Heist II, an adventure in which players will captain a crew of Steambots and fight their way through turn-based shootouts. In addition, there will be real-time naval combat (since they're robot pirates) and more than 150 weapons, items and ship parts. That also means you'll be able to customise your team of Steambots with parts to fit your play style.

Steamworld Heist II is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Game Pass, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on 8 August 2024.