The Hideo Kojima documentary Connecting Worlds is out now on Disney+

Few minds in the gaming industry are as twistedly-unique as Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, which is why we naturally welcome when documentaries like these appear on streaming services. However, no major journalistic digs lie behind this film, called Connecting Worlds, which mainly focuses on Kojima's early life, selected moments from the Death Stranding production, and how he works these days. To top it all off, it clocks in at just 60 minutes, a full eleven minutes less than Kojima's longest cutscene, the ending scene in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

Anyone expecting an in-depth review of the dispute between Hideo Kojima and Konami will have to look further. Check out the trailer below: