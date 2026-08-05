The hidden system behind the Dreamcast start-up animation revealed
It turns out that the lovely swirl was rendered by the system in real-time, meaning it wasn't a pre-recorded video clip.
This week, we reported that someone had figured out how the original Xbox's start-up sequence worked. It turned out that it wasn't a pre-rendered video, but rather that the lava-lamp-like, radioactively glowing energy mass was rendered in real-time.
This, in turn, has prompted more people to examine other consoles, and one of them is NekoEye, who has analysed what is perhaps the gaming world's most charming start-up sequence ever, namely that of the Dreamcast. It turns out that this one is also rendered in real-time, and in a video on X, we can now check out the technology behind it. He writes:
"The text appears hidden inside a white cube, and the spiral is simply a texture covered by a bunch of white polygons that gradually disappear inside the cube."
In response to a later question about why Sega chose this solution, he writes:
"It's faster to hide them than to erase them from memory; it also saves you from having to write a function to stop drawing them. The BIOS doesn't have much memory, I suppose."
Check out what actually happens when you start up your Dreamcast in the post below.