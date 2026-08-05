The hidden system behind the Dreamcast start-up animation revealed

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This week, we reported that someone had figured out how the original Xbox's start-up sequence worked. It turned out that it wasn't a pre-rendered video, but rather that the lava-lamp-like, radioactively glowing energy mass was rendered in real-time.

This, in turn, has prompted more people to examine other consoles, and one of them is NekoEye, who has analysed what is perhaps the gaming world's most charming start-up sequence ever, namely that of the Dreamcast. It turns out that this one is also rendered in real-time, and in a video on X, we can now check out the technology behind it. He writes:

"The text appears hidden inside a white cube, and the spiral is simply a texture covered by a bunch of white polygons that gradually disappear inside the cube."

In response to a later question about why Sega chose this solution, he writes:

"It's faster to hide them than to erase them from memory; it also saves you from having to write a function to stop drawing them. The BIOS doesn't have much memory, I suppose."

Check out what actually happens when you start up your Dreamcast in the post below.