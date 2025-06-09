The hidden Gamecube boot-up sounds are included in the Switch 2 app

HQ

Sadly, too many people missed out on the brilliant Gamecube at the time and, aside from the Wii U, it is Nintendo's least popular console ever with just 21 million units sold. Nevertheless, those of us who had it tend to remember it fondly for its playfulness and great games.

In addition, the console had an extraordinarily charming launch sequence, which seems to be missing now that the Gamecube is available to play via Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. But over the weekend, several people have noted that Nintendo actually hid this sequence, so for those who want the nostalgia of launching the Gamecube app, just hold the left analog stick in any direction when booting the app.

Threads user theaveragegamer83 shows below how it looks and works.

As if to make things even better, the Gamecube actually had two other startup sequences hidden in the original console (an absolutely delightful Easter egg, for anyone who was around, this was completely unique at the time). These are also included in the Switch 2 app, where for sound two you should also press R, and for sound three press R on four controllers.