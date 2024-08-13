The heroes of Honor of Kings are already slugging it out

HQ

The other day we witnessed the All-Star Fighters Open (AFO), an event that shows how our favourite Honor of Kings heroes not only know how to cast spells, but also throw flying kicks.

In this new edition of the event, players had the opportunity to demonstrate not just their spell-casting skills, but also their martial arts prowess. The AFO introduced new skins for Mayene, Lian Po and Lam, inspired by various fighting styles such as capoeira, silat and wrestling.



In addition, a new game mode called Gemini Duel was introduced, allowing players to engage in direct combat to determine who is the true king or queen of the ring. Also introduced was Ziya, the new hero who combines magical abilities with unique combat prowess, a must-have for any balanced team.

And for those interested in getting the new skins, we have good news: they are available for free download for the whole month of August. All you need to do is participate in the themed events and collect the required tokens to unlock the Lian Po, Lam and Mayene styles.

You can see the heroes in action via the event trailer below. In this competition, the goal was clear: to excel on the battlefield and demonstrate outstanding skills in the game. And while the event may be over, the fun has only just begun.