The heroes of Hawkins prepare to save the world from Vecna in Stranger Things: Season 5, Volume 2

It was hard to meet the sky-high expectations fans had for the final season of Stranger Things, but it looks like both the Duffer brothers and the casting of characters and Netflix are giving us the epic conclusion the series deserved. Volume 1, currently available on Netflix, relaunched the series' popularity to early-season levels, and delivered both an emotional and action-packed spectacle worthy of Hollywood blockbusters, as well as an excellent plot-twist ending that filled us with uncertainty. And soon the second part of this latest story will begin.

Netflix has just released the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, where we see the heroes of Hawkins prepare, each group on a front, for the final assault on Vecna and to uncover the mystery about the very existence of the Upside Down. The dreaded word "death" is also beginning to hover in the mouths of some of the characters, and perhaps Netflix is subliminally preparing us for a painful and premature farewell for some of them.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 premieres on 25 December (or 26 December for us in Europe, at 1:00 GMT/2:00 CET), with the big series finale on 31 December (1 January at 1:00 GMT/2:00 CET, if you live in Europe).

Ready to start saying goodbye to Stranger Things?