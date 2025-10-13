The Helsmiths of Hashut get some bullish backup in new Age of Sigmar reveals

HQ

Right now, if you want to get your hands on some evil Duardin, then your best bet is the Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set. However, Games Workshop has just revealed some new miniatures coming to the range that'll help flesh out your army of daemon-binding dwarves.

The units available in the Army Set: the Dominator Engine, Deathshrieker Rocket Battery, Infernal Cohort and War Despot, will all have their own individual kits. They'll also be joined by brand-new miniatures, such as the Daemonsmith, which can be assembled as an Ashen Elder, Bull Centaurs, Infernal Razers and Hobgrot Vandalz.

New dice and the Helsmiths of Hashut Codex are also available to purchase, and at the head of the army Urak Taar the First Daemonsmith rides into battle atop his Infernal Taurus. This kit looks like a centrepiece for any shelf, and can also be built as a Daemonsmith on Infernal Taurus if you're thinking you need more than one massive metal bull to take in your army.

These models will all be available for order soon, and will help you in your quest to dominate the Mortal Realms for Hashut. Check out the full list of pre-orders here.

