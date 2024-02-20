The Helldivers II success makes people want to see Starship Troopers

HQ

Starship Troopers received mixed reviews upon its release in 1997 and barely broke even at the box office. Despite this, it has come to be regarded as a cult classic that has played a major role in popular culture, something we still see traces of today. Like in Helldivers II, for example.

Arrowhead Game Studios' ultra-popular game undoubtedly has Starship Troopers as one of its main inspirations, and the huge success of the game has now made people want to see the movie again. X analyst MauroNL notes that the movie has been getting a big boost on sites like Television Stats, IMDB, and Wikipedia, so we shouldn't be too surprised if the streaming services that hold the rights (Disney+ and probably a few others) start promoting the movie on their start page soon - even though it's approaching 30 years old and there's nothing new in the works.