The Helldivers developers bets big on viking chaos

Helldivers II developer Arrowhead hardly needs any introduction, and after the success of Magicka in 2011 and then the first Helldivers in 2015, they had a healthy financial cushion to work with. In the wake of this, they started the holding company Shpel AB in 2018, focusing on game development and asset management.

Now, a press release announces that they have invested eight million Swedish crowns (around £640,000 / €730,000) in the Gothenburg-based studio Oddiko and the development of their game Meadgard. In addition to the money, they will also help in other ways, and we can read, among other things:

"But this is more than just financial support. Having the backing of some of the most experienced developers in the industry is an incredible boost for the entire project. Arrowhead's knowledge and insight provide us with confidence and strategic guidance throughout the production, helping us shape an even better experience for all of you. We also want to extend a huge thank-you to everyone who's been following the project, supporting us, and believing in Meadgard."

In an interview with Breakit, Oddiko CEO Linda Davidsson says that finding financiers for the game has not been an easy journey. She explains:

"We reached that magical two-year mark where we felt that it wasn't working and that we needed to change something."

With this financial boost, it seems likely that Meadgard will be completed as planned. In this charming game, you run a Viking tavern. Of course, that's easier said than done with a wild bunch of guests who may visit with unique needs, a world to explore to find what you need, and monsters to defeat. Davidsson himself says that it's "like Overcooked but with Vikings, violence, and alcohol" - and that doesn't sound bad at all.

We don't know when it will be released or if it will be available on formats other than PC, but you can at least check out four screenshots below.