The Hellboy reboot has found its lead

Hellboy: The Crooked Man was only revealed to us last month, and yet it appears it has already found its lead actor. This time, Millennium Media has gone with the Deadpool 2 actor Jack Kesy.

Jack Kesy might not yet be a household name, as his most notable appearance is in the small role of Black Tom in Deadpool 2. But, this doesn't stop Hellboy: The Crooked Man from having the potential to be Kesy's true breakout performance.

Set in the 1950s, the story of Hellboy: The Crooked Man sees our paranormal detective discover a small community of witches, led by a local devil known as the Crooked Man.

