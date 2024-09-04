The hawk tuah girl has a podcast now

HQ

You might not be familiar with the name Haliey Welch, but you'll certainly know the meme she started. It's not really a great meme, this hawk tuah thing, but it has caused Welch's whole life to change, as she sought to make the most of her sudden fame.

Welch has appeared at club events, with other streamers, and of course joined a lot of podcasts. Now, she's starting her own. As announced in a video on social media, Welch's podcast, Talk Tuah will feature other internet "celebrity" guests.

Whether you believe Welch's fame is "deserved" or not, it's clear she's doing her utmost to ensure she holds onto it. We'll just have to see how long it can last.

