LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      lifestyle

      The hawk tuah girl has a podcast now

      Really stretching out those fifteen minutes of fame, but good on her.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      You might not be familiar with the name Haliey Welch, but you'll certainly know the meme she started. It's not really a great meme, this hawk tuah thing, but it has caused Welch's whole life to change, as she sought to make the most of her sudden fame.

      Welch has appeared at club events, with other streamers, and of course joined a lot of podcasts. Now, she's starting her own. As announced in a video on social media, Welch's podcast, Talk Tuah will feature other internet "celebrity" guests.

      Whether you believe Welch's fame is "deserved" or not, it's clear she's doing her utmost to ensure she holds onto it. We'll just have to see how long it can last.

      This is an ad:
      The hawk tuah girl has a podcast now


      Loading next content