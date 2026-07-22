The Hawk: Season 1

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It truly feels as though we're at the end of an era when it comes to comedy in entertainment. Many of the heavy-hitters known for comedy film and television are beginning to fade, in part down to offering somewhat tired and repetitive projects that fail to leave much of an impression. We've seen it recently with Adam Sandler and his forgettable Netflix projects, Eddie Murphy with similar for Prime Video, and then you can add a slate of other names to this list, not least Will Ferrell.

For a while, Ferrell was one of the funniest men on the planet, with iconic performances in Elf, Anchorman, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Zoolander, Megamind, and more. But the past decade or so has been a different story for Ferrell, who hasn't delivered as many hits not for lack of trying.

Following up to the middling Spirited and You're Cordially Invited, Ferrell returns to the world of sports comedy now in Netflix's golfing series, The Hawk. It's a show that seems to reflect all of the same stylistic choices of any recent fictional golf project, as we follow an over-the-hill ex-professional who attempts to find his mojo and return to the mountaintop of the sport after a period of time away. The main difference is unlike Sandler's more down-to-earth Happy Gilmore or Owen Wilson's cool Stick, Ferrell's Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins is essentially a version of the legendary John Daly, meaning we meet the most eccentric golfer imaginable and an individual who manages to defy the odds despite lacking the same level of professionalism of the other competitors on the PGA Tour. Frankly, when considering the characters Ferrell tends to play, anything less would almost certainly not work.

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And that brings me to my first point of criticism... Ferrell simply serves up the exact same kind of performance he always has done. The Hawk is loud, boisterous, kooky, a little dim, and otherwise, as mentioned earlier, eccentric, which is effectively the same traits as the characters Ferrell played in the projects listed above. If you've seen one Ferrell performance, you know precisely what to expect from his Lonnie Hawkins too. Granted, this isn't just a 'Ferrellian' fault, if you will, as it's the exact same criticism Sandler, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Kevin Hart, many of these almost unanimously 'funny' actors receive each time they appear on screen as well... themselves.

Beyond this, the comedy in The Hawk is about what you'd expect from a Netflix sports comedy, in that it merges witty insults, physical humour, a bit of toilet comedy, and parody all into one. It won't make you laugh out loud on a frequent basis, but there will be times where you have a chuckle, and otherwise it leads to an entertaining enough end product that you're happy to return for the next episode. Does it leave a lasting impression? Not at all. But for a show to be consumed in 30-minute intervals, it's enjoyable enough.

The Hawk is at its best when it lets golf shine and truly embraces the sport it's based on. Seeing Luke Wilson's Golden Fisk, Lonnie's greatest rival, poking fun at his 'women's shirt' while competing at the Genesis Invitational is a highlight. That being said, it often tries too hard and over does it, leading to absurd and simply disappointing scenes, including watching Lonnie play a round of golf with a pickle jar covering his hand. It's not particularly hilarious on paper, so why it was used as a key narrative thread for an episode is beyond me...

But typically speaking The Hawk does at least do a decent job of spreading the load and ensuring the various characters get their time in the spotlight and decent development, be this Molly Shannon's Stacy, Jimmy Tatro's Lance, Wilson's Golden, or even the other supporting figures and unexpected cameos (including a certain Pro Skater).

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Is it perhaps a tad too long? Does it drag its heels in places, particularly towards the start and middle of the season? I think it could have benefitted from being eight episodes in duration instead of the 10 it offers, ultimately eliminating some of the less interesting narrative threads and focussing more on what matters; action and comedy on the course. But all in all, it's not a mega long series, with most episodes being around 30 minutes in duration, so the pacing doesn't come across as too unbalanced.

Still, what we have with The Hawk is another Netflix comedy series time will forget. It's perfectly watchable and you probably will even enjoy your time doing so, but once the credits roll, much of what happened fades from memory and you realise The Hawk wasn't that funny either. If this is all we ever see of Lonnie Hawkins, I won't be mourning much.