The haunting fate of the USS Ishimaru in Dead Space Remake shown in new trailer

While we're getting The Callisto Protocol first in early December, we haven't forgotten about the series that inspired it and spawned many of its core developers. Dead Space gets its remake on January 27th, and EA Motive and Electronic Arts has just released a new gameplay trailer to show us some chilling scenes as we traverse the deserted corridors of the USS Ishimura as Isaac Clarke.

With incredibly polished graphics, a suffocating feel to the dim lighting and hideous deformed creatures attacking us, the only hope for survival is to stare into the void of space and fire back.