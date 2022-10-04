Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Space Remake

The haunting fate of the USS Ishimaru in Dead Space Remake shown in new trailer

The new trailer for EA Motive's game shows us the interior of the deserted ship and some of the ghouls that populate it and that will put our protagonist, Isaac Clarke, in check.

While we're getting The Callisto Protocol first in early December, we haven't forgotten about the series that inspired it and spawned many of its core developers. Dead Space gets its remake on January 27th, and EA Motive and Electronic Arts has just released a new gameplay trailer to show us some chilling scenes as we traverse the deserted corridors of the USS Ishimura as Isaac Clarke.

With incredibly polished graphics, a suffocating feel to the dim lighting and hideous deformed creatures attacking us, the only hope for survival is to stare into the void of space and fire back.

