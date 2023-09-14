Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Harry Potter TV series will explore "the books more deeply"

It seems like it will be quite different than the movies.

Shortly after the big success of Hogwarts Legacy, HBO revealed that they would make a TV series based on Harry Potter with J.K. Rowling herself as an executive producer. While everything is still only in the planning stages, the TV show producer David Heyman heavily implies to Total Film that we can look forward to a show more faithful to the books:

"[On Harry Potter] It's early days. We haven't even hired a writer to begin writing. It's a bit early. But hopefully [it will be] something that's very special, and gives us an opportunity to see the books, and to enjoy a series which explores the books more deeply."

One person who is really looking forward to this new HBO series is Daniel Radcliffe (who played the boy who lived in all eight movies), something he revealed a few months ago. We are also curious to see this new adaption of the beloved universe, although it's probably quite the few years until the first season is ready to be shown.

