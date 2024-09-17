The Harry Potter TV series releases in late 2026-early 2027

HQ

Things are picking up for the Harry Potter TV show. The series that will once more take us through the story of the boy who lived is looking for the actors to play Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all the other would-be wizards studying at Hogwarts.

HBO best be looking to place these kids in a cryochamber, as in a recent interview with Deadline, HBO and Max's Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the show wouldn't release until late 2026 or early 2027.

According to Bloys, the writers are just getting started and so it's too soon to talk about an airdate. The problem is that unless HBO is going to be doing back-to-back seasons, the kids playing the wizards are going to grow up, leaving us with somewhat of a Stranger Things problem. Hopefully, there won't be gaps of years between seasons for this Harry Potter show.

What do you think about potentially having to wait until 2027 for the Harry Potter series?