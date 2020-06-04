The Harry Potter cast is old enough to have kids of their own

You're watching Advertisements

The first Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (written by J.K. Rowling), was published in 1997, and the last one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published in 2007.

All the Harry Potter books have received a feature film, and The Deathly Hallows was even divided into two movies. These fantasy flicks were made between 2001 and 2011. So it's been almost 10 years since the Harry Potter movies reached their conclusion and almost 15 years since the book series was finished.

Recently Today Show Australia had the chance to interview Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, and you can see the video on Youtube. The interview itself is mostly about promoting Radcliffe's new movie, Escape from Pretoria, but Radcliffe also talked a bit about Harry Potter series, mentioning that the members of the Harry Potter cast were all kids in the movies, but now they are old enough to be parents themselves.

"It's still wild to me, that we are in this stage where we are having kids, and I am sure that it is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel very old," the British actor said.

